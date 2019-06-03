Innova (INN) One Day Volume Tops $273.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $135,366.00 and $273.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.