Ink Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 116.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00378964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.02546314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00156360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,155,472 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

