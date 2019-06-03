IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $100,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

