Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Relx PLC (RELX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relx by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Relx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
