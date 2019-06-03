Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relx by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Relx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Relx PLC (RELX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/icon-wealth-partners-llc-acquires-new-position-in-relx-plc-relx.html.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $23.37 on Monday. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.