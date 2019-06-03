Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

