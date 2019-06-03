Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $290,894.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,833,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,725,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,112,000 after acquiring an additional 693,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

