Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

