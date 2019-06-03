Hershey (HSY) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 617,613 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $79,110,049.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,706,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 3,585,119 shares worth $451,408,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 365.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

