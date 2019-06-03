Hershey Co (HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 6,000 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $164,280.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.73. 614,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,067. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.29 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.91.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

