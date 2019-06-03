Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. 3,297,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,382. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.52. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $3,708,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 473.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $4,292,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

