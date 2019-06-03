Head to Head Review: Nexa Resources (NEXA) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.51 $74.86 million $0.28 34.21 Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 0.24% -1.12% -0.56% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -84.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 3 2 0 2.17 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Thunder Mountain Gold does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 189.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

