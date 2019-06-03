Head to Head Review: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) vs. Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp $7.25 billion 3.74 $341.00 million $1.35 24.51 Pan American Silver $784.49 million 2.13 $10.29 million $0.39 27.87

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Newmont Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp 3.26% 6.13% 3.42% Pan American Silver -0.34% 2.11% 1.60%

Dividends

Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Pan American Silver has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Newmont Goldcorp and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp 1 4 10 0 2.60 Pan American Silver 1 4 3 0 2.25

Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $17.11, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Newmont Goldcorp.

Risk & Volatility

Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Pan American Silver on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, La Arena, Shahuindo, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

