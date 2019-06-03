Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,297 shares of company stock worth $19,341,665. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

