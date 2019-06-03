Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $93.79 on Monday. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

