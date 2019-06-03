Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $56,373,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

