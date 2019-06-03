Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

