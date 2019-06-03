Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 141212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/great-bear-resources-gbr-sets-new-52-week-high-at-4-24.html.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.