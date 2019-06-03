Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €60.10 Price Target for Axel Springer (SPR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.10 ($69.88) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.78 ($66.02).

FRA:SPR opened at €55.55 ($64.59) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

