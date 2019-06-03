Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,031,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,315,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Crane from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.02.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

