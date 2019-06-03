Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,933,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $49.82 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

