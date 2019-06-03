Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emory University boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

