Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.
Shares of GBT stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emory University boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
