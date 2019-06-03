Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.
