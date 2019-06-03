Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154,342 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,357,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

