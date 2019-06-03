Gespeg Copper Resources (GCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc (CVE:GCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Gaspe region, Quebec. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

