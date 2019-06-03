Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,381. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/geneva-partners-llc-sells-2584-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.