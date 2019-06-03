Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

