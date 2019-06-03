Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 361 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for about 1.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,112,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

BBT opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock worth $416,417 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

