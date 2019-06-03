FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and $1.76 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, ZB.COM and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00378361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.02592498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00155906 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004288 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, C2CX, ABCC, Binance, Livecoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

