Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Fuel Tech news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 303,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

