Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-cuts-stake-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.