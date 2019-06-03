Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 1,700 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $125.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,205 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

