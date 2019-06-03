Footy Cash Trading Down 5.8% This Week (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io . The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.