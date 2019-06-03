FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.239 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 106.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LKOR remained flat at $$52.72 during trading on Monday. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

WARNING: “FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/flexshares-credit-scored-us-long-corporate-bond-index-fund-lkor-increases-dividend-to-0-24-per-share.html.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.