FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.239 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 106.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ LKOR remained flat at $$52.72 during trading on Monday. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $52.59.
