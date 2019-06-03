First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Holdings Reduced by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10,918.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 583,793 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,461,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,806,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,641,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

