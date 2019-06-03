First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,351,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Data were worth $121,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of First Data to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.64 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE FDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. 404,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. First Data Corp has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

