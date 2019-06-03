Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

FRGI stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 138,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $1,879,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,622,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484,818 shares of company stock worth $20,349,039. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

