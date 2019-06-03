Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $1.55 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

