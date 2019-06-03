Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $155.24 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,702 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $155,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Godaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 39,571 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $2,909,655.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 579 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $43,152.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,063.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,071 shares of company stock worth $12,223,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

