Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,533.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $1,402,403.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,694.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,485,007. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/fastenal-fast-shares-sold-by-azimuth-capital-management-llc.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.