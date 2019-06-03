Facebook, Inc. (FB) COO Sells $10,044,650.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $10,044,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $9,869,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $9,718,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $9,038,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $9,528,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $177.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $531.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $18,714,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.6% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.66.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

