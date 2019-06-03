Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/exponent-inc-expo-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.