Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,073 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,103 shares of company stock worth $41,454,040. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

