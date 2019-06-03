Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

