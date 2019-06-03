Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $22,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.45.

DVN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 413,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,989. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/evergreen-capital-management-llc-buys-1227-shares-of-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.