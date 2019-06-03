Establishment Labs (ESTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. 42,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,447. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 848,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 495,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 295,958 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 287,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

