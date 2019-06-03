Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CFO Adam Scott Markman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 73.38 and a quick ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

