Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Receives $23.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 5,250 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 271,992 shares of company stock worth $5,563,886 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

