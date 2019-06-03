Equinor ASA (EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.15 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 332.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after buying an additional 2,095,354 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 780,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 463,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

