Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,028 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $343.28 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

