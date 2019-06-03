Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.94 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,748 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

XSLV opened at $46.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

